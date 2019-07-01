All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated October 20 2019 at 7:20 AM

520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE

520 North Patterson Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

520 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East

Amenities

microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
Oxford House
6810 Park Heights Ave
Baltimore, MD 21215
Kensington Gate
5307 Leith Rd
Baltimore, MD 21239
Carolina
108 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21210
The Morison
18 West Madison Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
1111 Light Street
1111 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
1212 East Apartments
1212 S East Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland