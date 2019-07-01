Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
520 North Patterson Park Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
520 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 520 N PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
