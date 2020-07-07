All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 517 Potomac St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
517 Potomac St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

517 Potomac St

517 North Potomac Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

517 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, front porch, fenced in backyard,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 517 Potomac St have any available units?
517 Potomac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 517 Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Potomac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Potomac St pet-friendly?
No, 517 Potomac St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 517 Potomac St offer parking?
No, 517 Potomac St does not offer parking.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Potomac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Potomac St have a pool?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 517 Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Windsor Forest
5006 Windsor Mill Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Hillsdale Manor Apartments
4738 Wakefield Rd
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wellesley House
2301 Pentland Dr
Baltimore, MD 21234
Rosemont Gardens
2408 Winchester St
Baltimore, MD 21216
Avra and Cirro
101 North Schroeder Street
Baltimore, MD 21223
Guilford Manor
2 West University Parkway
Baltimore, MD 21218
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland