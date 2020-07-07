Rent Calculator
517 Potomac St
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM
1 of 1
517 Potomac St
517 North Potomac Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
517 North Potomac Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, front porch, fenced in backyard,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 517 Potomac St have any available units?
517 Potomac St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 517 Potomac St currently offering any rent specials?
517 Potomac St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 517 Potomac St pet-friendly?
No, 517 Potomac St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 517 Potomac St offer parking?
No, 517 Potomac St does not offer parking.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 517 Potomac St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 517 Potomac St have a pool?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have a pool.
Does 517 Potomac St have accessible units?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have accessible units.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with dishwashers?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 517 Potomac St have units with air conditioning?
No, 517 Potomac St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
