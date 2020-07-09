Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
Last updated April 7 2019 at 1:48 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE
516 North Patterson Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
516 North Patterson Park Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Middle East
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a well kept home, with a lot of updating, Kitchen, bathroom, new appliances, new AC, hardwood floors, new carpet, painting,etc. John Hopkins and the Harbor are very close, Rent, Rent option,
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have any available units?
516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have?
Some of 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE offer parking?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 PATTERSON PARK AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
