514 Wyeth Street, Baltimore, MD 21230 Washington Village
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
RECENTLY RENOVATED TOWN HOME IN PIG TOWN. LOW PRICE INCLUDES PARKING, FINISHED BASEMENT, BACK YARD, NEW CARPET, RECENTLY NEW KITCHEN APPLIANCES, PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, EASY ACCES TO 95. SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 514 WYETH STREET have any available units?
514 WYETH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 514 WYETH STREET have?
Some of 514 WYETH STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 514 WYETH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
514 WYETH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.