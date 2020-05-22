Rent Calculator
5126 Chalgrove Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 12:39 PM
1 of 11
5126 Chalgrove Ave
5126 Chalgrove Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
5126 Chalgrove Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
alarm system
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
Two Story Four Bedroom Two Baths in Park Heights with Basement. Recently Refurbished. Fenced back yard with paved 2 car parking.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Floors
* Fenced Yard
* Renovated
* Alarm System
Available now!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5188904)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have any available units?
5126 Chalgrove Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have?
Some of 5126 Chalgrove Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5126 Chalgrove Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5126 Chalgrove Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5126 Chalgrove Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5126 Chalgrove Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5126 Chalgrove Ave offers parking.
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5126 Chalgrove Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have a pool?
No, 5126 Chalgrove Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have accessible units?
No, 5126 Chalgrove Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5126 Chalgrove Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5126 Chalgrove Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
