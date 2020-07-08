5123 Queensberry Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$1,350 - Large 3 bed/1.5 bath with renovated kitchen and finished basement, in the heart of Central Park Heights within walking distance of Sinai Hospital and Pimlico Race Track. Half block from major bus route and 6 blocks from subway.