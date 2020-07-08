5123 Queensberry Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215 Central Park Heights
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$1,350 - Large 3 bed/1.5 bath with renovated kitchen and finished basement, in the heart of Central Park Heights within walking distance of Sinai Hospital and Pimlico Race Track. Half block from major bus route and 6 blocks from subway.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave have any available units?
5123 Queensberry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5123 Queensberry Ave have?
Some of 5123 Queensberry Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5123 Queensberry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Queensberry Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Queensberry Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5123 Queensberry Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5123 Queensberry Ave offers parking.
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Queensberry Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave have a pool?
No, 5123 Queensberry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave have accessible units?
No, 5123 Queensberry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Queensberry Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Queensberry Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
