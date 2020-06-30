All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5123 Benton Heights Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5123 Benton Heights Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM

5123 Benton Heights Ave

5123 Benton Heights Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5123 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath. With 2 bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement.

- Water included with rent.
- No previous evictions permitted.

CALL OR TEXT TO VIEW: (443) 500-7502
Cityrentalsmd@gmail.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have any available units?
5123 Benton Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5123 Benton Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Benton Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Benton Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Benton Heights Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5123 Benton Heights Ave has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland