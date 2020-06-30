Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5123 Benton Heights Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5123 Benton Heights Ave
Last updated February 4 2020 at 9:09 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5123 Benton Heights Ave
5123 Benton Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5123 Benton Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Waltherson
Amenities
in unit laundry
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bed 1.5 bath. With 2 bedrooms upstairs and one bedroom in the basement.
- Water included with rent.
- No previous evictions permitted.
CALL OR TEXT TO VIEW: (443) 500-7502
Cityrentalsmd@gmail.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have any available units?
5123 Benton Heights Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5123 Benton Heights Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5123 Benton Heights Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5123 Benton Heights Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave offer parking?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5123 Benton Heights Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have a pool?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have accessible units?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5123 Benton Heights Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5123 Benton Heights Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5123 Benton Heights Ave has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
Porter St. Apartments
1401 Porter Street
Baltimore, MD 21230
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St
Baltimore, MD 21231
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland