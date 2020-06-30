Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 511 N PORT STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
511 N PORT STREET
Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
511 N PORT STREET
511 North Port Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
511 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house tucked away on an alley street. Minutes from Johns Hopkins, lots of shopping and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 511 N PORT STREET have any available units?
511 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 511 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 N PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 511 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 511 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hamlet West
1729 Champlain Dr
Baltimore, MD 21207
Carrollwood
3902 Bayville Rd
Baltimore, MD 21220
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
Winston Apartments
1260 Rossiter Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street
Baltimore, MD 49224
Fallstaff Manor
3014-K Romaric Ct
Baltimore, MD 21209
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland