Last updated April 8 2020 at 5:25 AM

511 N PORT STREET

511 North Port Street · No Longer Available
Location

511 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom row house tucked away on an alley street. Minutes from Johns Hopkins, lots of shopping and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 511 N PORT STREET have any available units?
511 N PORT STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 511 N PORT STREET currently offering any rent specials?
511 N PORT STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 511 N PORT STREET pet-friendly?
No, 511 N PORT STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 511 N PORT STREET offer parking?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not offer parking.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have a pool?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have a pool.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have accessible units?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 511 N PORT STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 511 N PORT STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

