Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM
1 of 25
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1
5101 Belair Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5101 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bed 1 bath unit with separate storage unit in the basement.
Property Highlights:
* Hardwood Floors
* Carpet in Bedrooms
* Convenient Location
* Newly Renovated
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5360032)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
