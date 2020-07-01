All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

5101 Belair Rd Unit 1

5101 Belair Rd · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Belair Rd, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bed 1 bath unit with separate storage unit in the basement.

Property Highlights:

* Hardwood Floors
* Carpet in Bedrooms
* Convenient Location
* Newly Renovated

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5360032)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have any available units?
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 pet-friendly?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Belair Rd Unit 1 does not have units with air conditioning.

