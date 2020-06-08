All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 19 2019 at 12:05 PM

509 Cathedral St Apt D

509 Cathedral Street · No Longer Available
Location

509 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Downtown Baltimore

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Historic 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment in Mt. Vernon

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Gas Fireplaces
-Exposed Brick in Living Room
-Recess Lighting with Dimmer
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertop
-Island with Cooktop
-Front End Loaders
-Beautiful Common Area with Fireplace on Main Level of Building
-Parking Spaces Available
-Beautiful Magnolia Tree outside of this 1849 Building
-Wonderful Location

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5151802)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have any available units?
509 Cathedral St Apt D doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have?
Some of 509 Cathedral St Apt D's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 509 Cathedral St Apt D currently offering any rent specials?
509 Cathedral St Apt D is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 509 Cathedral St Apt D pet-friendly?
Yes, 509 Cathedral St Apt D is pet friendly.
Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D offer parking?
Yes, 509 Cathedral St Apt D offers parking.
Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have units with washers and dryers?
No, 509 Cathedral St Apt D does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have a pool?
No, 509 Cathedral St Apt D does not have a pool.
Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have accessible units?
No, 509 Cathedral St Apt D does not have accessible units.
Does 509 Cathedral St Apt D have units with dishwashers?
No, 509 Cathedral St Apt D does not have units with dishwashers.
