509 Cathedral St Apt D

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Historic 2 Bedroom 2 Full Bath Apartment in Mt. Vernon



Property Highlights

-Hardwood Flooring Throughout

-Gas Fireplaces

-Exposed Brick in Living Room

-Recess Lighting with Dimmer

-Stainless Steel Appliances

-Granite Countertop

-Island with Cooktop

-Front End Loaders

-Beautiful Common Area with Fireplace on Main Level of Building

-Parking Spaces Available

-Beautiful Magnolia Tree outside of this 1849 Building

-Wonderful Location



No Dogs Allowed



