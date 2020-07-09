All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated January 2 2020 at 10:07 PM

508 North Streeper Street

508 North Streeper Street · No Longer Available
Location

508 North Streeper Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Newly renovated home in East Baltimore. 2 bedrooms with a den. Move in ready. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 508 North Streeper Street have any available units?
508 North Streeper Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 508 North Streeper Street have?
Some of 508 North Streeper Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 508 North Streeper Street currently offering any rent specials?
508 North Streeper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 508 North Streeper Street pet-friendly?
No, 508 North Streeper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 508 North Streeper Street offer parking?
No, 508 North Streeper Street does not offer parking.
Does 508 North Streeper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 508 North Streeper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 508 North Streeper Street have a pool?
No, 508 North Streeper Street does not have a pool.
Does 508 North Streeper Street have accessible units?
No, 508 North Streeper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 508 North Streeper Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 508 North Streeper Street has units with dishwashers.

