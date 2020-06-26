Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
507 NORMANDY AVENUE
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:06 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
507 NORMANDY AVENUE
507 Normandy Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
507 Normandy Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Mulbery
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fully rehabbed end unit townhouse with 4 br 2 full bath new flooring, central air, granite counter top. fenced front and back yard and covered porch. walk out basement.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have any available units?
507 NORMANDY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have?
Some of 507 NORMANDY AVENUE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 507 NORMANDY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
507 NORMANDY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 NORMANDY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 507 NORMANDY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 NORMANDY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
