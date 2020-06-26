Rent Calculator
507 N. East Avenue
507 N. East Avenue
507 North East Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
507 North East Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Beautiful 3 bedroom rowhome - Come visit this nice 3 bedroom home.There is a finished basement. The kitchen has beautiful appliances! Street parking. Vouchers Welcome!
(RLNE4921026)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 507 N. East Avenue have any available units?
507 N. East Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 507 N. East Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
507 N. East Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 507 N. East Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 507 N. East Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 507 N. East Avenue offer parking?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 507 N. East Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 507 N. East Avenue have a pool?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 507 N. East Avenue have accessible units?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 507 N. East Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 507 N. East Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 507 N. East Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
