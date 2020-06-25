Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
506 SANFORD PLACE
Last updated September 4 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
506 SANFORD PLACE
506 Sanford Place
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
506 Sanford Place, Baltimore, MD 21217
Druid Heights
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have any available units?
506 SANFORD PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 506 SANFORD PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
506 SANFORD PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 SANFORD PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE offer parking?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have a pool?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have accessible units?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 SANFORD PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 506 SANFORD PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
