Last updated April 7 2020 at 7:36 AM

506 N Robinson St

506 North Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

506 North Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Lakia has 2 bed RFTA turned in, waiting for inspection date. Will take 2 & den RFTA. Central AC and washer/dryer included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 506 N Robinson St have any available units?
506 N Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 506 N Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 506 N Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 506 N Robinson St offer parking?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 N Robinson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Robinson St have a pool?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 506 N Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 N Robinson St has units with air conditioning.

