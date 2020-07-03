Rent Calculator
Baltimore, MD
506 N Robinson St
506 N Robinson St
506 North Robinson Street
506 North Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
Elwood Park
in unit laundry
air conditioning
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Lakia has 2 bed RFTA turned in, waiting for inspection date. Will take 2 & den RFTA. Central AC and washer/dryer included.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Does 506 N Robinson St have any available units?
506 N Robinson St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 506 N Robinson St currently offering any rent specials?
506 N Robinson St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 506 N Robinson St pet-friendly?
No, 506 N Robinson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 506 N Robinson St offer parking?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not offer parking.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 506 N Robinson St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 506 N Robinson St have a pool?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have a pool.
Does 506 N Robinson St have accessible units?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have accessible units.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 506 N Robinson St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 506 N Robinson St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 506 N Robinson St has units with air conditioning.
