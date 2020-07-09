Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
505 N Port St
Last updated June 12 2019 at 10:59 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
505 N Port St
505 North Port Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
505 North Port Street, Baltimore, MD 21205
McElderry Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
Living room
Kitchen
2 bed room
1 bathroom
Washer and dryer connection
Central Ac
Backyard
Hardwood floor
Call to schedule viewing
4109137918
(RLNE4892213)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 505 N Port St have any available units?
505 N Port St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 505 N Port St have?
Some of 505 N Port St's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 505 N Port St currently offering any rent specials?
505 N Port St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 N Port St pet-friendly?
No, 505 N Port St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 505 N Port St offer parking?
No, 505 N Port St does not offer parking.
Does 505 N Port St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 N Port St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 N Port St have a pool?
No, 505 N Port St does not have a pool.
Does 505 N Port St have accessible units?
No, 505 N Port St does not have accessible units.
Does 505 N Port St have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 N Port St does not have units with dishwashers.
