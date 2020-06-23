All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

504 S ROBINSON STREET

504 South Robinson Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 South Robinson Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Canton

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
FOR RENT! Canton home with parking. Open floor plan, hardwoods, exposed brick, crown molding, and granite counters, 3 Bedrooms and 3 BathRooms, deck and more! Steps away from Paterson Park. Looking for May 1st move in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have any available units?
504 S ROBINSON STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have?
Some of 504 S ROBINSON STREET's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 S ROBINSON STREET currently offering any rent specials?
504 S ROBINSON STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 S ROBINSON STREET pet-friendly?
No, 504 S ROBINSON STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET offer parking?
Yes, 504 S ROBINSON STREET offers parking.
Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 504 S ROBINSON STREET offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have a pool?
No, 504 S ROBINSON STREET does not have a pool.
Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have accessible units?
No, 504 S ROBINSON STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 504 S ROBINSON STREET have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 504 S ROBINSON STREET has units with dishwashers.
