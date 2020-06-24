All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:22 AM

Location

504 West Mulberry Street, Baltimore, MD 21201
Seton Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Large single family home, FOR RENT! H/W floors throughout, sep. Laundry area, private patio area, 3 full bathrooms, SPACIOUS bedrooms, exposed beams. 2 full kitchens. Parking can be rented next door. Call LA with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

504 MULBERRY STREET W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Some of 504 MULBERRY STREET W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
504 MULBERRY STREET W is not currently offering any rent specials.
No, 504 MULBERRY STREET W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Yes, 504 MULBERRY STREET W offers parking.
Yes, 504 MULBERRY STREET W offers units with in unit laundry.
No, 504 MULBERRY STREET W does not have a pool.
No, 504 MULBERRY STREET W does not have accessible units.
Yes, 504 MULBERRY STREET W has units with dishwashers.
