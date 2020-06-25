5019 Roland Avenue

Amenities

Rarely available, spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath flat (entire first floor of large house) in the heart of Roland Park, in sought after RPEM school district. Beautifully updated open concept kitchen/DR with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, ice maker, garbage disposal, microwave, water dispenser in fridge, fresh door fridge. Hardwood floors with inlay, central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry, large front porch, back yard, OFF STREET PARKING! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, Stony Run trail, multiple schools, short drive to Hopkins, 83, downtown.