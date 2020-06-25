All apartments in Baltimore
5019 Roland Avenue

5019 Roland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5019 Roland Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21210
Wyndhurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
dogs allowed
Rarely available, spacious 3 BR, 1.5 bath flat (entire first floor of large house) in the heart of Roland Park, in sought after RPEM school district. Beautifully updated open concept kitchen/DR with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including dishwasher, ice maker, garbage disposal, microwave, water dispenser in fridge, fresh door fridge. Hardwood floors with inlay, central air, ceiling fans, fireplace, laundry, large front porch, back yard, OFF STREET PARKING! Walking distance to shops, restaurants, Stony Run trail, multiple schools, short drive to Hopkins, 83, downtown.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5019 Roland Avenue have any available units?
5019 Roland Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5019 Roland Avenue have?
Some of 5019 Roland Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5019 Roland Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5019 Roland Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5019 Roland Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5019 Roland Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5019 Roland Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5019 Roland Avenue offers parking.
Does 5019 Roland Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5019 Roland Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5019 Roland Avenue have a pool?
No, 5019 Roland Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5019 Roland Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5019 Roland Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5019 Roland Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5019 Roland Avenue has units with dishwashers.

