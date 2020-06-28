All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 5015 BELAIR ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
5015 BELAIR ROAD
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM

5015 BELAIR ROAD

5015 Belair Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5015 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated End of Group Townhouse in Gardenville, this recently restored property is ready for your next move. Close connect to 695 through Belair road and to Downtown Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
5015 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 5015 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5015 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lake Falls
6106 Northwood Drive
Baltimore, MD 21212
Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
611 Park Avenue
611 Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Residences at 300 St. Paul
300 St Paul Pl
Baltimore, MD 21202
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland