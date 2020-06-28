Rent Calculator
5015 BELAIR ROAD
Last updated December 3 2019 at 7:20 AM
5015 BELAIR ROAD
5015 Belair Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
5015 Belair Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully renovated End of Group Townhouse in Gardenville, this recently restored property is ready for your next move. Close connect to 695 through Belair road and to Downtown Baltimore.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have any available units?
5015 BELAIR ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 5015 BELAIR ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5015 BELAIR ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5015 BELAIR ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD offer parking?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have a pool?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5015 BELAIR ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 5015 BELAIR ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
