5010 LINDSAY ROAD

Move in ready with upgrades throughout. Bright updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious rooms with wall to wall carpeting. Fully finished basement makes a great family or recreation room. Large fenced in rear yard and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
