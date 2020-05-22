All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated October 24 2019 at 11:06 PM

5010 LINDSAY ROAD

5010 Lindsay Road · No Longer Available
Location

5010 Lindsay Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
West Hills

Amenities

recently renovated
ceiling fan
clubhouse
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Move in ready with upgrades throughout. Bright updated kitchen and bathroom. Spacious rooms with wall to wall carpeting. Fully finished basement makes a great family or recreation room. Large fenced in rear yard and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have any available units?
5010 LINDSAY ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have?
Some of 5010 LINDSAY ROAD's amenities include recently renovated, ceiling fan, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5010 LINDSAY ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5010 LINDSAY ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5010 LINDSAY ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD offer parking?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have a pool?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5010 LINDSAY ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 5010 LINDSAY ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.

