Baltimore, MD
501 Tolna St
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

501 Tolna St

501 Tolna Street · No Longer Available
Location

501 Tolna Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Greektown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
Ultra-spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome just across from Hopkins Bayview in Greektown! Covered front porch opens to a stately interior boasting rich wood flooring and modern neutral paint. Generous open floorplan is perfect for entertaining leading to a fully-equipped galley kitchen and large private patio. Upper level offers a coveted master suite with spacious spa bath along with 2 additional bedrooms and another shared full bath! Fully finished lower level has tons of living/storage space, full size washer/dryer, and another convenient full bath. Custom tile, upgraded finishes, and charming detail throughout! *price subject to lease terms*

24 Month Lease - $1900
12 Month Lease - $2000

Sorry, no pets.
Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com

Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5756412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 501 Tolna St have any available units?
501 Tolna St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 501 Tolna St have?
Some of 501 Tolna St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 501 Tolna St currently offering any rent specials?
501 Tolna St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 501 Tolna St pet-friendly?
No, 501 Tolna St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 501 Tolna St offer parking?
No, 501 Tolna St does not offer parking.
Does 501 Tolna St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 501 Tolna St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 501 Tolna St have a pool?
No, 501 Tolna St does not have a pool.
Does 501 Tolna St have accessible units?
No, 501 Tolna St does not have accessible units.
Does 501 Tolna St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 501 Tolna St has units with dishwashers.

