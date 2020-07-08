501 Tolna St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities hot tub

Ultra-spacious 3 bedroom EOG townhome just across from Hopkins Bayview in Greektown! Covered front porch opens to a stately interior boasting rich wood flooring and modern neutral paint. Generous open floorplan is perfect for entertaining leading to a fully-equipped galley kitchen and large private patio. Upper level offers a coveted master suite with spacious spa bath along with 2 additional bedrooms and another shared full bath! Fully finished lower level has tons of living/storage space, full size washer/dryer, and another convenient full bath. Custom tile, upgraded finishes, and charming detail throughout! *price subject to lease terms*



24 Month Lease - $1900

12 Month Lease - $2000



Sorry, no pets.

Proof of renters insurance required.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call Ira at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.608.9705 or email ifinkle@baymgmtgroup.com



Bay Property Management Group in Baltimore ~ www.baymgmtgroup.com



