500 S Charles St # R96

Available 08/03/19 Luxury 2 bedroom condo in Otterbein with 1st level exterior entrance. The spacious living room/dining room condo boasts hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. A fully renovated kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island breakfast bar. The large master suite has a private bath and custom closet; second bedroom and hall bath, as well as a washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just blocks from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill and the stadiums with easy access to I95 & I83! Reserved parking included!
Sorry, no pets.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.
Call or text Zev at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 443.742.4655 or email zsklar@baymgmtgroup.com
Baltimore Property Management Company ~ https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-in-baltimore/
