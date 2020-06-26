All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated July 19 2019

500 S Charles St # R96

500 S Charles St · No Longer Available
Location

500 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD 21202
Penn - Fallsway

Amenities

Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Available 08/03/19 Luxury 2 bedroom condo in Otterbein with 1st level exterior entrance. The spacious living room/dining room condo boasts hardwood floors and a cozy fireplace. A fully renovated kitchen offers granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and an island breakfast bar. The large master suite has a private bath and custom closet; second bedroom and hall bath, as well as a washer/dryer for added convenience. Located just blocks from the Inner Harbor, Federal Hill and the stadiums with easy access to I95 & I83! Reserved parking included!

Sorry, no pets.
Renter's Insurance Required!
Application Qualifications: minimum income 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing and a clean criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 S Charles St # R96 have any available units?
500 S Charles St # R96 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 S Charles St # R96 have?
Some of 500 S Charles St # R96's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 S Charles St # R96 currently offering any rent specials?
500 S Charles St # R96 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 S Charles St # R96 pet-friendly?
No, 500 S Charles St # R96 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 500 S Charles St # R96 offer parking?
Yes, 500 S Charles St # R96 offers parking.
Does 500 S Charles St # R96 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 S Charles St # R96 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 S Charles St # R96 have a pool?
No, 500 S Charles St # R96 does not have a pool.
Does 500 S Charles St # R96 have accessible units?
No, 500 S Charles St # R96 does not have accessible units.
Does 500 S Charles St # R96 have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 S Charles St # R96 does not have units with dishwashers.
