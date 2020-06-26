Rent Calculator
Home
Baltimore, MD
500 E Patapsco Ave
500 E Patapsco Ave
500 East Patapsco Avenue
Location
500 East Patapsco Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21225
Brooklyn
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
We have two separate apartments, Apt-C, and Apt C
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have any available units?
500 E Patapsco Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 500 E Patapsco Ave currently offering any rent specials?
500 E Patapsco Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 E Patapsco Ave pet-friendly?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave offer parking?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not offer parking.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have a pool?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not have a pool.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have accessible units?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 E Patapsco Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 E Patapsco Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
