500 Archer Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Renovated 3 bed, 3 bath gem, in the heart of bustling Pig Town. Short walk to UMD Medical campus. Minutes drive to I-95, 295, 395. Features an open floor plan, attached garage, roof deck, washer and dryer, central heat/AC, modern stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing before someone else makes this house their home.

Renovated 3 bed, 3 bath gem, in the heart of bustling Pig Town. Short walk to UMD Medical campus. Minutes drive to I-95, 295, 395. Features an open floor plan, attached garage, roof deck, washer and dryer, central heat/AC, modern stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing before someone else makes this house their home.