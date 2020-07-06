All apartments in Baltimore
Location

500 Archer Street, Baltimore, MD 21230
Washington Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Renovated 3 bed, 3 bath gem, in the heart of bustling Pig Town. Short walk to UMD Medical campus. Minutes drive to I-95, 295, 395. Features an open floor plan, attached garage, roof deck, washer and dryer, central heat/AC, modern stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing before someone else makes this house their home.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Archer Street have any available units?
500 Archer Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 500 Archer Street have?
Some of 500 Archer Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 500 Archer Street currently offering any rent specials?
500 Archer Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Archer Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Archer Street is pet friendly.
Does 500 Archer Street offer parking?
Yes, 500 Archer Street offers parking.
Does 500 Archer Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 500 Archer Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Archer Street have a pool?
No, 500 Archer Street does not have a pool.
Does 500 Archer Street have accessible units?
No, 500 Archer Street does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Archer Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 500 Archer Street has units with dishwashers.

