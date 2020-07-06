500 Archer Street

Amenities
Renovated 3 bed, 3 bath gem, in the heart of bustling Pig Town. Short walk to UMD Medical campus. Minutes drive to I-95, 295, 395. Features an open floor plan, attached garage, roof deck, washer and dryer, central heat/AC, modern stainless steel appliances and more. Schedule your showing before someone else makes this house their home.
