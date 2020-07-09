Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
Last updated November 20 2019 at 6:06 AM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE
4915 Park Heights Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4915 Park Heights Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights
Amenities
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
4 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Unit available for immediate occupancy. Section 8 Vouchers Accepted. Fill out application. Must be able to pass background and credit check.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have any available units?
4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4915 PARK HEIGHTS AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
