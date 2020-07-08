4908 Greenspring Ave.

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5c0c5e0f7 ---- Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse. Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen with built in microwave and dishwasher. Partially finished basement with full bath and washer and dryer. In great condition. A must see!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)