4908 Greenspring Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave Property Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5c0c5e0f7 ----

Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse. Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen with built in microwave and dishwasher. Partially finished basement with full bath and washer and dryer. In great condition. A must see!!