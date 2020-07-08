All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like
4908 Greenspring Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4908 Greenspring Ave
Last updated March 24 2019 at 1:32 PM

4908 Greenspring Ave

4908 Greenspring Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4908 Greenspring Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Cylburn

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a5c0c5e0f7 ----
Beautiful 3 bedroom townhouse. Beautiful hardwood floors and carpet in bedrooms. Nice kitchen with built in microwave and dishwasher. Partially finished basement with full bath and washer and dryer. In great condition. A must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Thames Point
1900 Thames St
Baltimore, MD 21231
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gardens at Clark
3901 Clarks Lane
Baltimore, MD 21215
Bainbridge Federal Hill
1100 Key Highway
Baltimore, MD 21230
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
Metro Pointe
6609 Eberle Dr
Baltimore, MD 21215
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St
Baltimore, MD 21231
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4908 Greenspring Ave have any available units?
4908 Greenspring Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4908 Greenspring Ave have?
Some of 4908 Greenspring Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4908 Greenspring Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4908 Greenspring Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4908 Greenspring Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4908 Greenspring Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4908 Greenspring Ave offer parking?
No, 4908 Greenspring Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4908 Greenspring Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4908 Greenspring Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4908 Greenspring Ave have a pool?
No, 4908 Greenspring Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4908 Greenspring Ave have accessible units?
No, 4908 Greenspring Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4908 Greenspring Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4908 Greenspring Ave has units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 BedroomsBaltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly PlacesBaltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring ParkwayFells PointGlenCharles VillageCheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of BaltimoreCoppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins UniversityLoyola University Maryland