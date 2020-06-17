Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 49 S Culver St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
49 S Culver St
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
49 S Culver St
49 South Culver Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
49 South Culver Street, Baltimore, MD 21229
Saint Joseph's
Amenities
pet friendly
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
49 S Culver St - Property Id: 166697
Great Home on an owners block. Don't miss your opportunity to make this place your home! Small dogs allowed!!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/166697
Property Id 166697
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5384001)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 49 S Culver St have any available units?
49 S Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 49 S Culver St have?
Some of 49 S Culver St's amenities include pet friendly, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 49 S Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
49 S Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 49 S Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 49 S Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 49 S Culver St offer parking?
No, 49 S Culver St does not offer parking.
Does 49 S Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 49 S Culver St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 49 S Culver St have a pool?
No, 49 S Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 49 S Culver St have accessible units?
No, 49 S Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 49 S Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 49 S Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Northwest Townhomes
2629 W Mosher Street
Baltimore, MD 21216
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Dutch Village Townhomes
2349 Perring Manor Rd
Baltimore, MD 21234
Walker Manor
1018-K Woodson Rd
Baltimore, MD 21212
Gwynn Crest
1604 N Hilton St
Baltimore, MD 21216
University West
106 W University Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Arbors at Baltimore Crossroads
11550 Crossroads Cir
Baltimore, MD 21220
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland