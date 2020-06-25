Rent Calculator
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4832 GREENCREST ROAD
Last updated June 29 2019 at 2:16 AM
4832 GREENCREST ROAD
4832 Greencrest Road
No Longer Available
Location
4832 Greencrest Road, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Sign your lease by 06/30/19 and receive $500 off your move in fees! Nicely renovated unit ready for immediate occupancy! - welcome home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have any available units?
4832 GREENCREST ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4832 GREENCREST ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4832 GREENCREST ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4832 GREENCREST ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD offer parking?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have a pool?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4832 GREENCREST ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4832 GREENCREST ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
