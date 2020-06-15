All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated September 2 2019 at 1:12 PM

4816 Palmer Ave

4816 Palmer Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4816 Palmer Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Palmer Ave - Property Id: 143470

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143470p
Property Id 143470

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5071478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4816 Palmer Ave have any available units?
4816 Palmer Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4816 Palmer Ave have?
Some of 4816 Palmer Ave's amenities include some paid utils, range, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4816 Palmer Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4816 Palmer Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4816 Palmer Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4816 Palmer Ave offer parking?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4816 Palmer Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4816 Palmer Ave have a pool?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4816 Palmer Ave have accessible units?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4816 Palmer Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4816 Palmer Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
