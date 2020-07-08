All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:40 AM

4815 Reisterstown Rd

4815 Reisterstown Road · No Longer Available
Location

4815 Reisterstown Road, Baltimore, MD 21215
Central Park Heights

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
furnished
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
2 bedroom 1 bath apt
No credit check
2 br /1 bath
Apt renovated no credit check
4815 Reistertown rd.
$1190
Free WiFi and Hulu access codes Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5354201)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have any available units?
4815 Reisterstown Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have?
Some of 4815 Reisterstown Rd's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4815 Reisterstown Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4815 Reisterstown Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4815 Reisterstown Rd pet-friendly?
No, 4815 Reisterstown Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4815 Reisterstown Rd offers parking.
Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4815 Reisterstown Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have a pool?
No, 4815 Reisterstown Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have accessible units?
No, 4815 Reisterstown Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4815 Reisterstown Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4815 Reisterstown Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

