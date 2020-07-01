All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated May 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

4802 Althea Avenue

4802 Althea Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4802 Althea Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
2BR 1BATH charming 2nd floor apartment available in the Anthonyville neighborhood of Baltimore City (near Moravia Road); Laminate flooring throughout; Central A/C; Natural gas heating and hot water; Kitchen is equipped with refrigerator, stove and dishwasher; Washer and dryer in unit; Unique and spacious attic space that could be used as a living/entertaining area; Covered porch with private entrance. HOUSING VOUCHERS ACCEPTED.

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Jenni (MD Easy Rentals) at 410-921-3700.

Click on the following link to view a complete list of our available properties.
https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/themcginleygroupllc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4802 Althea Avenue have any available units?
4802 Althea Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4802 Althea Avenue have?
Some of 4802 Althea Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4802 Althea Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4802 Althea Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4802 Althea Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4802 Althea Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4802 Althea Avenue offer parking?
No, 4802 Althea Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4802 Althea Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4802 Althea Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4802 Althea Avenue have a pool?
No, 4802 Althea Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4802 Althea Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4802 Althea Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4802 Althea Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4802 Althea Avenue has units with dishwashers.

