4637 Dillon St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

4637 Dillon St

4637 Dillon Street · No Longer Available
Location

4637 Dillon Street, Baltimore, MD 21224
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
new construction
Available 07/01/20 Amazing New Construction 3 Bedroom 3.5 Bath Townhome in Canton

Property Highlights
-Hardwood Flooring Throughout
-Stainless Steel Appliances
-Granite Countertops
-Recess Lighting
-Front End Loaders
-California Custom Closet
-Fireplace
-Deck off of Main Level Overlooking the City
-Walking Distance to Canton Waterfront
-Walking Distance to Local Shops & Restaurants
-Close to Downtown

(RLNE5818745)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4637 Dillon St have any available units?
4637 Dillon St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4637 Dillon St have?
Some of 4637 Dillon St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4637 Dillon St currently offering any rent specials?
4637 Dillon St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4637 Dillon St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4637 Dillon St is pet friendly.
Does 4637 Dillon St offer parking?
No, 4637 Dillon St does not offer parking.
Does 4637 Dillon St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4637 Dillon St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4637 Dillon St have a pool?
No, 4637 Dillon St does not have a pool.
Does 4637 Dillon St have accessible units?
No, 4637 Dillon St does not have accessible units.
Does 4637 Dillon St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4637 Dillon St does not have units with dishwashers.

