Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4615 Wallington Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
4615 Wallington Ave
4615 Wallington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4615 Wallington Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Apartment amenities
Property amenities
Air Conditioning
Flooring: Hardwood
Garbage included in rent
Laundry: none
Sewage included in rent Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5427681)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4615 Wallington Ave have any available units?
4615 Wallington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4615 Wallington Ave have?
Some of 4615 Wallington Ave's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4615 Wallington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4615 Wallington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4615 Wallington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4615 Wallington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4615 Wallington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4615 Wallington Ave offers parking.
Does 4615 Wallington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4615 Wallington Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4615 Wallington Ave have a pool?
No, 4615 Wallington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4615 Wallington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4615 Wallington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4615 Wallington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4615 Wallington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
