All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4613 Wallington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4613 Wallington Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

4613 Wallington Ave

4613 Wallington Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4613 Wallington Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Property amenities
Air Conditioning
Dryer
Electricity not included in rent
Garbage included in rent
Heating: Other
Laundry: In Unit
Sewage included in rent
Washer Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5427676)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4613 Wallington Ave have any available units?
4613 Wallington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4613 Wallington Ave have?
Some of 4613 Wallington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4613 Wallington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Wallington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Wallington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Wallington Ave offers parking.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 Wallington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have a pool?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland