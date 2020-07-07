Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4613 Wallington Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4613 Wallington Ave
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4613 Wallington Ave
4613 Wallington Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Callaway - Garrison
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4613 Wallington Ave, Baltimore, MD 21215
Callaway - Garrison
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
air conditioning
some paid utils
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
Property amenities
Air Conditioning
Dryer
Electricity not included in rent
Garbage included in rent
Heating: Other
Laundry: In Unit
Sewage included in rent
Washer Accepts Section 8.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5427676)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have any available units?
4613 Wallington Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4613 Wallington Ave have?
Some of 4613 Wallington Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4613 Wallington Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4613 Wallington Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4613 Wallington Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4613 Wallington Ave offers parking.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4613 Wallington Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have a pool?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have accessible units?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4613 Wallington Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4613 Wallington Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Foxridge Townhomes
1114 Tace Drive
Baltimore, MD 21221
The Appraisers' Building
103 S Gay St
Baltimore, MD 21202
10 Light Street
10 Light St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wildwood Gardens
1323 N Woodington Rd
Baltimore, MD 21229
Marlboro Classic & Redwood Square
410 W Lombard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Pangea Pines
6502 McClean Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21214
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave
Baltimore, MD 21224
Gwynnbrook Townhomes
5136 Oaklawn Rd
Baltimore, MD 21207
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland