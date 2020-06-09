Rent Calculator
4608 KAVON AVENUE
4608 Kavon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4608 Kavon Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Great two bedroom duplex lower level apartment for rent. This 2 bedroom 1 bathroom renovated apartment is very spacious with a huge backyard for outdoor activities.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have any available units?
4608 KAVON AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4608 KAVON AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4608 KAVON AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4608 KAVON AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4608 KAVON AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4608 KAVON AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
