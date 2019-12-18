Rent Calculator
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE
4605 Furley Ave
·
No Longer Available
Location
4605 Furley Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford
Amenities
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3bd/2ba home was recently completely renovated. Large open space on first floor with kitchen opening into dining room. Hardwoods throughout, replacement windows, CAC & furnace .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have any available units?
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
