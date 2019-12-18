All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE
Last updated March 11 2020 at 5:45 PM

4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE

4605 Furley Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Frankford
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4605 Furley Ave, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This 3bd/2ba home was recently completely renovated. Large open space on first floor with kitchen opening into dining room. Hardwoods throughout, replacement windows, CAC & furnace .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have any available units?
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE currently offering any rent specials?
4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE pet-friendly?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE offer parking?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not offer parking.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have a pool?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have a pool.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have accessible units?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4605 NE FURLEY AVENUE NE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dunhill North Apartments
7910 Dunhill Village Cir
Baltimore, MD 21244
The Abell
1 S Eutaw St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Azure Oxford Square
7010 Southmoor St
Baltimore, MD 21076
Campus Square
2719 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Falls at Roland Park Apartments
1190 W Northern Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21210
Falls Village
6222 Green Meadow Pkwy
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Berkleigh
6221 Greenleigh Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21220

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland