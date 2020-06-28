All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4539 MARBLE HALL RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4539 MARBLE HALL RD
Last updated August 28 2019 at 7:48 PM

4539 MARBLE HALL RD

4539 Marble Hall Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4539 Marble Hall Road, Baltimore, MD 21239
New Northwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Townhouse for rent in Northeast Baltimore with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Central air, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers welcome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have any available units?
4539 MARBLE HALL RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have?
Some of 4539 MARBLE HALL RD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4539 MARBLE HALL RD currently offering any rent specials?
4539 MARBLE HALL RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4539 MARBLE HALL RD pet-friendly?
No, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD offer parking?
Yes, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD offers parking.
Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have a pool?
No, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD does not have a pool.
Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have accessible units?
No, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD does not have accessible units.
Does 4539 MARBLE HALL RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4539 MARBLE HALL RD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Twin Ridge Apartments
1901 Snow Meadow Ln
Baltimore, MD 21209
414 Light Street
414 Light Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Centerpoint
8 N Howard St
Baltimore, MD 21201
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
The Social North Charles
3900 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21218
Barclay Square Apartments
2077 Woodbourne Ave
Baltimore, MD 21239
Anthem House
900 E Fort Ave
Baltimore, MD 21230

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland