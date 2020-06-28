4539 MARBLE HALL RD

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Townhouse for rent in Northeast Baltimore with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Central air, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers welcome.