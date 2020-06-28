4539 MARBLE HALL RD

4539 Marble Hall Road, Baltimore, MD 21239 New Northwood
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Townhouse for rent in Northeast Baltimore with three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Central air, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, washer and dryers. Section 8 and MBQ vouchers welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
