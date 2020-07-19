All apartments in Baltimore
4522 Curtis Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:00 PM

4522 Curtis Ave

4522 Curtis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4522 Curtis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2 bed 1.5 bathroom for rent in Curtis Bay. This apartment features secure entry, two large bedrooms, and is close to all transportation. Schedule a showing today!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4522 Curtis Ave have any available units?
4522 Curtis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4522 Curtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Curtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Curtis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 Curtis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave offer parking?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have a pool?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
