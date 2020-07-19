Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4522 Curtis Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4522 Curtis Ave
Last updated February 21 2020 at 11:00 PM
1 of 16
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4522 Curtis Ave
4522 Curtis Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
4522 Curtis Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21226
Curtis Bay
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HUGE 2 bed 1.5 bathroom for rent in Curtis Bay. This apartment features secure entry, two large bedrooms, and is close to all transportation. Schedule a showing today!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have any available units?
4522 Curtis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4522 Curtis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4522 Curtis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4522 Curtis Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4522 Curtis Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave offer parking?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have a pool?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have accessible units?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4522 Curtis Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4522 Curtis Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St
Baltimore, MD 21225
McHenry Row
1700 Whetstone Way
Baltimore, MD 21230
2 East Wells
2 E Wells St
Baltimore, MD 21230
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St
Baltimore, MD 21202
9 E Mt. Royal
9 East Mount Royal Avenue
Baltimore, MD 21202
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mount Vernon
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland