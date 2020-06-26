Bright 4 bedroom 2 bath porch front home in East Baltimore - Bright 4 bedroom 2 bath porch front home in East Baltimore. Hardwood floors. Large eat in kitchen w/ plenty cabinet space for storage. Bathrooms with ceramic tile. Plenty closet space. Large fenced in rear yard. CAC. $1500. Available immediately!
(RLNE4937568)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have any available units?
4515 Shamrock Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have?
Some of 4515 Shamrock Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4515 Shamrock Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4515 Shamrock Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4515 Shamrock Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4515 Shamrock Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue offer parking?
No, 4515 Shamrock Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4515 Shamrock Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have a pool?
No, 4515 Shamrock Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4515 Shamrock Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4515 Shamrock Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4515 Shamrock Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.