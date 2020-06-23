All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:15 AM

4511 FURLEY AVENUE

4511 Furley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4511 Furley Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21206
Frankford

Amenities

Unit Amenities
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Renovated and ready for you to move in. Applicants must use Coldwell Banker Application & a Credit/Background check is required. Landlord verification form also required

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have any available units?
4511 FURLEY AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4511 FURLEY AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4511 FURLEY AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4511 FURLEY AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE offer parking?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4511 FURLEY AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 4511 FURLEY AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
