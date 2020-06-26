4506 FAIT AVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning 3 bed/2.5 bath end of row townhouse . Only 5 years old and shows like a model. All three levels above ground, hardwood floors on main level, rear access attached 1 -car garage with driveway for a second car, beautiful deck, recessed lighting and the list goes on. Entry level offers a bedroom that can be used as an a den/office with 1/2 bath. Beautiful kitchen includes island, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances back splash and dining area. Living room features large windows for abundance of light. Upper level with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Baltimore living at its best! Also for sale - MDBA303754 Please apply online @ northstarteam@lnf.com