Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3
Last updated March 15 2020 at 11:12 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3
4505 Keswick Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
4505 Keswick Road, Baltimore, MD 21210
Evergreen
Amenities
on-site laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
Fantastic 3 bedroom/1 bathroom apartment in Keswick!
Property highlights
- Large living and dining room
- Update kitchen and bath
- Spacious kitchen
- Cats only. 2 cat max
- Street parking
- Shared coin operated laundry room in basement
Available Now!
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5081658)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have any available units?
4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 offer parking?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not offer parking.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4505 Keswick Rd Unit 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
