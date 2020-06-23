Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2
4502 Fairfax Rd
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4502 Fairfax Rd, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath located near Leakin Park, The Maryland Zoo, and Mondawmin Mall.
Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Great Location
Available NOW!
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4611542)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fairway Ridge
4998 W Forest Park Ave
Baltimore, MD 21207
Icon Residences at Rotunda
727 West 40th Street
Baltimore, MD 21210
University Place
617 West Lexington Street
Baltimore, MD 21201
Queen Anne Belvedere
1214 N Charles St
Baltimore, MD 21201
Park Plaza East & West
4016 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
Elkridge Estates
6025 Roland Ave
Baltimore, MD 21210
Pangea Oaks
2908 Garrison Blvd
Baltimore, MD 21216
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street
Baltimore, MD 21202
Similar Pages
Baltimore 1 Bedrooms
Baltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with Parking
Baltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Towson, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Owings Mills, MD
Essex, MD
Cockeysville, MD
Annapolis, MD
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Baltimore
Frankford
Harford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells Point
Glen
Charles Village
Cheswolde
Mid Town Belvedere
Apartments Near Colleges
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Johns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland