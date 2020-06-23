All apartments in Baltimore
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2

4502 Fairfax Rd · No Longer Available
Location

4502 Fairfax Rd, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills

Amenities

hardwood floors
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
This is a 2 bedroom 1 full bath located near Leakin Park, The Maryland Zoo, and Mondawmin Mall.

Property Highlights:
- Hardwood Floors
- Great Location

Available NOW!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4611542)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have any available units?
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 currently offering any rent specials?
4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 pet-friendly?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 offer parking?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not offer parking.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have a pool?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have a pool.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have accessible units?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 have units with air conditioning?
No, 4502 Fairfax Rd Unit 2 does not have units with air conditioning.
