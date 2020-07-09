Rent Calculator
4449 Eldone Road
Last updated November 7 2019 at 7:24 AM
4449 Eldone Road
4449 Eldone Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4449 Eldone Road, Baltimore, MD 21229
Yale Heights
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully renovated two bedroom, two bath in Yale Heights. Property features include central air, hardwood floors, finished basement, washer/dryer and fenced yard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4449 Eldone Road have any available units?
4449 Eldone Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4449 Eldone Road have?
Some of 4449 Eldone Road's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4449 Eldone Road currently offering any rent specials?
4449 Eldone Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4449 Eldone Road pet-friendly?
No, 4449 Eldone Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4449 Eldone Road offer parking?
No, 4449 Eldone Road does not offer parking.
Does 4449 Eldone Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4449 Eldone Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4449 Eldone Road have a pool?
No, 4449 Eldone Road does not have a pool.
Does 4449 Eldone Road have accessible units?
No, 4449 Eldone Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4449 Eldone Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4449 Eldone Road does not have units with dishwashers.
