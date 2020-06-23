One bedroom condo in a quiet garden style development. Large walk-in closet in bedroom, another small storage room in basement. Community Swimming Pool. Excellent condition facing woods with a lot of light. Easy access to I-83/ JFX
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.