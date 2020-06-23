All apartments in Baltimore
4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE

4410 Falls Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4410 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Amenities

dishwasher
walk in closets
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
One bedroom condo in a quiet garden style development. Large walk-in closet in bedroom, another small storage room in basement. Community Swimming Pool. Excellent condition facing woods with a lot of light. Easy access to I-83/ JFX

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4410 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
