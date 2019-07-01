Rent Calculator
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G
4408 Falls Bridge Drive
No Longer Available
Location
4408 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located off of 83. Great Location!
Property Highlights:
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4623607)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have any available units?
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G offer parking?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have a pool?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have accessible units?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
