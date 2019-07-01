All apartments in Baltimore
Find more places like 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baltimore, MD
/
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G

4408 Falls Bridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baltimore
See all
Medfield
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4408 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
1 bedroom 1 full bath apartment located off of 83. Great Location!

Property Highlights:

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4623607)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have any available units?
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Is 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G currently offering any rent specials?
4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G pet-friendly?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G offer parking?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not offer parking.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have a pool?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have a pool.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have accessible units?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have accessible units.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with dishwashers?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G have units with air conditioning?
No, 4408 Falls Bridge Dr Unit G does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St
Baltimore, MD 21230
209 at Pickwick Apartments
3014 Fallstaff Rd
Baltimore, MD 21209
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street
Baltimore, MD 21224
Fountainview
3638 Fords Ln
Baltimore, MD 21215
The Artaban Townhomes
2742 N Rosedale St
Baltimore, MD 21216
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St
Baltimore, MD 21202
Wyman Park
3925 Beech Ave
Baltimore, MD 21211
Jamestowne Apartments & Townhomes
5364 Jamestowne Ct
Baltimore, MD 21229

Similar Pages

Baltimore 1 BedroomsBaltimore 2 Bedrooms
Baltimore Apartments with ParkingBaltimore Pet Friendly Places
Baltimore Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MD
Towson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown BaltimoreFrankfordHarford Echodale Perring Parkway
Fells PointGlenCharles Village
CheswoldeMid Town Belvedere

Apartments Near Colleges

Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State UniversityJohns Hopkins University
Loyola University Maryland