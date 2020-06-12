All apartments in Baltimore
Baltimore, MD
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:30 PM

4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE

4407 Falls Bridge Drive · (410) 574-1600
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4407 Falls Bridge Drive, Baltimore, MD 21211
Medfield

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit K · Avail. now

$1,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 728 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
pool
Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system. Washer, Dryer & extra storage in separate building closet. Short walk to bus, The Avenue & Rotunda. Easy access to I-83, downtown & Universities. Condo Fee includes building maintenance, pool, parking, trash, water & sewer. Not FHA-approved. Owner will consider lease w/option to buy. Call Marty Welsh for private viewing or any questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
Yes, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has accessible units.
Does 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
