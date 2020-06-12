4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system. Washer, Dryer & extra storage in separate building closet. Short walk to bus, The Avenue & Rotunda. Easy access to I-83, downtown & Universities. Condo Fee includes building maintenance, pool, parking, trash, water & sewer. Not FHA-approved. Owner will consider lease w/option to buy. Call Marty Welsh for private viewing or any questions.