4407 FALLS BRIDGE DRIVE

Amenities
Seller will only rent with the option to buy! Fabulous & pristine 1st floor 2 Bedroom condo w/updated kitchen & stainless steel appliances, hardwoods under neutral carpeting & new paint. 5 year old gas furnace & CAC system. Washer, Dryer & extra storage in separate building closet. Short walk to bus, The Avenue & Rotunda. Easy access to I-83, downtown & Universities. Condo Fee includes building maintenance, pool, parking, trash, water & sewer. Not FHA-approved. Owner will consider lease w/option to buy. Call Marty Welsh for private viewing or any questions.