Last updated November 30 2019 at 12:14 AM

4406 BELLE AVENUE

4406 Belle Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4406 Belle Avenue, Baltimore, MD 21215
Howard Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
If you are looking for a spacious rental...look no further. This home has spacious rooms, large kitchen and washer and dryer on the main floor. Plenty of parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have any available units?
4406 BELLE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baltimore, MD.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
What amenities does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have?
Some of 4406 BELLE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4406 BELLE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
4406 BELLE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4406 BELLE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 4406 BELLE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baltimore.
Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 4406 BELLE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4406 BELLE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have a pool?
No, 4406 BELLE AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 4406 BELLE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 4406 BELLE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 4406 BELLE AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.

