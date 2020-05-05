Rent Calculator
4404 FAIRFAX ROAD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
4404 FAIRFAX ROAD
4404 Fairfax Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
4404 Fairfax Road, Baltimore, MD 21216
Windsor Hills
Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Two level apartment living includes back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have any available units?
4404 FAIRFAX ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Baltimore, MD
.
How much is rent in Baltimore, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baltimore Rent Report.
Baltimore Rent Report
.
Is 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4404 FAIRFAX ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Baltimore
.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD offer parking?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have a pool?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 4404 FAIRFAX ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
